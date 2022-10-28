Unicoi County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Steve Southerland, Representative John Holsclaw, Senator Rusty Crowe and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Unicoi County Public Library with a $4,898 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy solar charging stations, Wi-Fi hotspots and to pay for instructors to provide training for patrons.

“I am proud of the Unicoi County Public Library for receiving this important grant that will invest in new technologies for our citizens and ensure the library can continue to serve our communities,” Sen. Southerland.

“I appreciate the work of Secretary Hargett for administering these grants and commend local officials for their efforts to secure these funds.”

“The Unicoi County Public Library is an important asset to our community,” said Rep. Holsclaw. “This grant will help ensure the library has up-to-date technology along with training opportunities for residents to improve their digital literacy. I look forward to the positive results this investment will have in our area.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"The Unicoi County Public Library is an important hub for the community to learn and grow,” said Secretary Hargett. "Thank you to Rep. Holsclaw, Sen. Southerland and Sen. Crow for supporting this grant to make it easier for community members to stay digitally educated and connected.”

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.