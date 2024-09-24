Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Powers Announce $6,928 in Tech Grant Funding for Campbell Co. Public Libraries

September 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Dennis Powers today announced Technology Grants totaling $6,928 for public libraries in Campbell County. Specifically, Caryville Public Library is set to receive $1,364 for a desktop computer. Jellico Public Library has been awarded $2,445 for desktops, monitors, a barcode scanner, and software. The LaFollette Public Library will also receive $3,119 for desktops and software.

“Libraries open doors to endless education opportunities in the communities these facilities serve,” said Sen. Yager. “These grants will ensure our libraries remain technological hubs where imagination and knowledge intersect.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries serve as community hubs that offer space for learning and personal growth,” said Rep. Powers. “This investment will allow our libraries to enhance services and enrich the lives of more citizens. I congratulate everyone who worked diligently to secure these funds for our community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Yager and Rep. Powers for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen Yager’s and Rep. Powers’, partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###