Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lowe, Rep. Howell, & Rep. Raper Announce $7,581 Technology Grant for Cleveland Public Library

September 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Adam Lowe, State Rep. Dan Howell, and State Rep. Kevin D. Raper today announced a Technology Grant totaling $7,581 for the Cleveland Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, a children's workstation, and transaction registers.

“This grant funding will empower our community by strengthening the resources available at our local library institution,” said Sen. Lowe. “Cleveland Public Library is a cornerstone within our community, and these funds will help it continue to thrive and evolve with our needs.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Public libraries are essential resources to the public that foster lifelong learning opportunities,” Rep. Howell and Rep. Raper said in a joint statement. “This investment will ensure the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library continues to offer valuable services and programs that meet emerging needs within our growing community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Lowe, Rep. Howell, and Rep. Raper for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen Lowe’s, Rep. Howell’s, and Rep. Raper’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###