Secretary Hargett, Sen. Powers, Sen. Roberts, Rep. Burkhart, & Rep. Johnson Announce $4,462 Technology Grant for Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Public Library

September 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Bill Powers, State Sen. Kerry Roberts, State Rep. Jeff Burkhart, and State Rep. Curtis Johnson today announced a Technology Grant totaling $4,462 for the Clarksville - Montgomery County Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, a scanner, a tablet, and ceiling speakers.

“The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is an invaluable asset for our citizens,” said Sen. Powers and Sen Roberts in a joint statement. “We are excited for its future and the technological improvements brought about through this grant opportunity; congratulations to all on their hard work securing these critical funds.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries provide our communities with free access to important educational materials and services,” Rep. Burkhart and Rep. Johnson said in a joint statement. “The technology upgrades this investment provides will empower citizens to innovate and thrive in our ever-evolving society. We congratulate the library on receiving this grant and are excited about its future.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. The grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Powers, Sen. Roberts, Rep. Burkhart, and Rep. Johnson for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Powers’, Sen. Roberts’, Rep. Burkhart’s, and Rep. Johnson’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###