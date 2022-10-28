Transition of Emergency Shelter Spaces in Saskatoon to be Complete in November

CANADA, October 28 - Released on October 28, 2022

The full transition of 61 government-funded emergency shelter spaces from Lighthouse in Saskatoon will be achieved in November, with the remaining 31 spaces transitioning to the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC). The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) is also providing a new location for the STC Emergency Wellness Centre in southwest Saskatoon to support this transition. This transition will ensure those who use the services continue to be supported.

"Homelessness is a complex issue and requires multiple partners to come together," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for SHC Gene Makowsky said. "This final stage of the transition of emergency shelter spaces will occur gradually during November as the new building becomes operational and with client needs in mind."

“Homelessness remains a significant issue in Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Tribal Council is proud to partner with the province as we try to help even more community members," Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said. "As a wellness centre, the Fairmont facility will use the holistic approach to services and healing of individuals we embrace as our relatives. Supports in health services, employment and training, mental health and addictions, life skills programs, and centered around healing as we transition our relatives to independent living that will be enhanced with outreach supports. Homeless in the City of Saskatoon hasn’t changed, because we haven’t changed in how we address the real issues. The Wellness Centre is status blind, we support ALL relatives from ALL walks of life.”

STC is leasing the SHC-owned building and will be moving its STC Emergency Wellness Centre into the new space as it becomes operational. In November STC and SHC will work together to make the necessary improvements to the building to ensure it supports the goals of the STC Emergency Wellness Centre to meet the cultural, mental health, addictions and supportive housing needs of people experiencing homelessness.

In June 2022, the province announced it would transition government-funded services from Lighthouse Supported Living to other community partners, following challenges with governance, management and financial controls, and safety concerns due to the concentration of services in one location. The first phase of the transition of emergency shelter spaces from Lighthouse occurred in October, with 30 of the 61 spaces being transitioned to Salvation Army.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shawn Churchill

Corporate Communications Specialist

Saskatoon Tribal Council

Cell: 306-381-9873

Email: schurchill@sktc.sk.ca