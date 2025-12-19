Submit Release
Company Fined $40,000 for Worker Injury

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2025

On December 4, 2025, Sleek Advertising Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening clause 3-1 (c) of the Regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in a serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $28,571.43 plus a victim fine surcharge of $11,428.57, for a total amount of $40,000.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on October 11, 2023, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured while removing glass panels from a shipping crate when several glass panels pinned the worker to the ground.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

