INSURICA Named 2022 Best Agency to Work For by Insurance Journal Magazine

INSURICA's corporate headquarters, located in Oklahoma City, OK.

INSURICA is a community of clients, carriers and colleagues. INSURICA's core values embody integrity, innovation and purpose.

We are thrilled with this honor. I think the award serves as validation of our company’s commitment to INSURICA’s colleagues – our most valuable asset.”
— Mike Ross
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National publication Insurance Journal named INSURICA the Best Independent Agency to Work For in America following their annual survey of employees. The publication revealed the honor in its October 2022 issue.

According to the article published on October 3, more than 3,500 customer service representatives responded to their survey. While INSURICA regularly appears on IJ’s list of vote-getters, 2022 was the first time the agency appeared at the top of the list.

Mike Ross, INSURICA’s President and CEO, said the honor ranks among the biggest awards ever bestowed upon the agency in its history.

“We are thrilled with this honor,” Ross said. “I think the award serves as validation of our company’s commitment to INSURICA’s colleagues – our most valuable asset. Our ability to serve our clients with excellence begins with that commitment to our colleagues.”

Ross acknowledged the highly competitive post-Covid employment environment in which all insurance agencies find themselves today.

“It’s a challenge, retaining the years of experience we have here while hiring the next generation of INSURICAns to handle the needs of our growing agency,” Ross said. “I’m thankful for the culture that we’ve cultivated over the decades. It’s truly the foundation upon which this agency is built.”

The Insurance Journal article said INSURICA’s “community culture was a top rave given to the company by the dozens of employees who nominated the firm.”

INSURICA, headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 29th largest privately held independent agency in the country with offices located throughout Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi and Texas. According to its website, the company places over $1 billion in annual premiums for its clients.

https://www.insurancejournal.com/magazines/mag-features/2022/10/03/687707.htm

INSURICA: Our Process and Expertise Make the Difference

INSURICA Named 2022 Best Agency to Work For by Insurance Journal Magazine

