Iowa Utilities Board Approves New Public Hearing Date for Proposed NuStar Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Project

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an order establishing a new public hearing date regarding a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline project by Nustar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P (NuStar) that is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0002.

The IUB's June 29, 2022, order previously set NuStar’s hearing for October 19, 2022, in Fort Madison, Iowa. On October 7, 2022, NuStar filed a motion to reschedule the hearing due to an error with regard to sending notice, as required by IUB rules.

On October 14, 2022, the IUB issued an order continuing the hearing and setting a scheduling conference for October 19, 2022, to discuss alternate hearing dates. At the scheduling conference, representatives of NuStar; the Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Department of Justice; and Hayes Menke 9, LLC, agreed to a new hearing date to begin at 1 p.m. January 9, 2023. The hearing will be held at the Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison, Iowa.

On October 10, 2022, NuStar filed a proposed notice of eminent domain proceedings, which will be sent to all landowners and affected persons with an interest in the property over which eminent domain is being requested. NuStar's filing included a proposed eminent domain publication. The IUB reviewed the documents and, in an attachment to today's order, indicated changes NuStar is required to make.

NuStar filed a petition (application) for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit with the IUB on January 27, 2022, under Iowa Code chapter 479.B. If granted, the permit would allow the company to construct, operate, and maintain 13.74 miles of hazardous liquid pipeline in Lee County, Iowa, to transport anhydrous ammonia.

Persons with disabilities who will require assistive services or devices to observe or participate in the public hearing should contact the IUB’s Customer Service staff at (515) 725-7300 at least five business days in advance of the hearing to request appropriate arrangements.

Documents regarding the proposed NuStar pipeline project are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0002.