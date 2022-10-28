Submit Release
Province providing emergency generators to fire departments

CANADA, October 28 - Environment, Energy and Climate Action, in partnership with the provincial Fire Marshal’s Office, is distributing emergency generators to fire departments across the province for use in Island communities.

“Each provincial fire department will be offered up to 15 generators, gas cans and extension cords to be distributed as needed during power outages resulting from natural disasters and other emergencies. This will help communities during extreme weather events and other emergencies, and it will also help communities become more energy independent and resilient.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Local fire services can use the generators as part of their operations and communities can use them to set-up more emergency reception centres or meet other needs of their residents through their local fire services.

“These generators are a great asset to help our Island fire departments expand their disaster response equipment inventory. With these in hand, the fire services will also be able to help local authorities put them to good use in emergency situations safely,” said provincial Fire Marshal Dave Rossiter. “It’s important for Islanders to know that portable generators emit carbon monoxide and portable generator exhaust can be deadly. Anyone who uses generators should always review equipment manuals and follow safe generator use tips.” 

For more information on emergency generator distribution, fire departments can contact the provincial Fire Marshal’s Office.

Media contact:
Katie MacDonald    
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
902-314-3996
katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca

