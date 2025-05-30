Statement by Premier Lantz on Brain Injury Awareness Month

CANADA, May 30 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Brain Injury Awareness Month:

“June is Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Brain injuries can happen in an instant and have lasting impacts, not just on those who experience them, but also on their families, caregivers, and communities.

These injuries often carry challenges that aren’t always visible but are deeply felt. That’s why it’s so important to break down stigma, raise awareness, and stand with those who have experienced brain injury. They are not defined by what happened to them. They are strong, resilient Islanders who deserve compassion, understanding, and meaningful support.

We all have a role to play in prevention—whether it’s wearing seatbelts, using helmets during sports and recreation, properly securing children in car seats, installing handrails, or using safety gates in our homes.

This month serves as a reminder that prevention and support must go hand in hand. Together, we can build a province where Islanders affected by brain injury feel seen, heard, and valued.”