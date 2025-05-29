Statement from Honourable Barb Ramsay on National AccessAbility Week

CANADA, May 29 - Today, Honourable Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors, issued the following statement recognizing National AccessAbility Week.

“National AccessAbility Week is an opportunity to celebrate Islanders with disabilities and raise awareness of the critical need for accessibility and inclusion for all in our communities and workplaces.

The theme for National AccessAbility Week this year is ‘Breaking barriers together: Paving the way for an inclusive future.’ This theme highlights the importance of working together to build a fairer, more inclusive Canada. The theme encourages everyone to break down barriers and support the needs and interests of people with disabilities.

When people with disabilities have equal opportunities to contribute to their communities and workplaces, we create a thriving society and a brighter future for everyone. Here on the Island, we work diligently to ensure people with disabilities and mobility challenges are supported and can fully participate in society and in the workplace.

More than 2,700 Islanders receive service through my Department’s AccessAbility Support program. We also provide more than $20 million in funding annually to support initiatives and services offered by 21 community-based organizations, including direct support services to people with disabilities, transportation assistance, and advocacy.

In honour of National AccessAbility Week which runs from May 25th to 31st, 2025, my department is helping to support the Community Access and Inclusion Expo, organized by ResourceAbilities on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 10am-2pm at the Stratford Town Hall.

These supports and others help Islanders with disabilities live more fulfilling lives. But more importantly, they help give them a sense of independence and value.

Please join me in celebrating Islanders who struggle with accessibility and the valuable contribution they make to our province.”

