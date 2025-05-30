PEI invests $100,000 in scholarships for new cleantech programs

CANADA, May 30 - Students enrolling in the new cleantech programs this September will have a chance to access scholarships designed to fuel the next generation of net-zero leaders.

A total of $100,000 in funding will support students entering the Sustainable Business Leadership Post-Graduate Certificate at Holland College and the Master of Cleantech Leadership and Transformation at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI). These two innovative programs were developed in partnership with the PEI Energy Corporation and the Cleantech Academy in Georgetown, PEI.

Each institution will receive $50,000 to provide scholarships for students who are ready to lead in sustainability and cleantech innovation. These interdisciplinary programs are open to people from a range of academic and professional backgrounds, whether they hold a diploma, certificate, or degree, there’s a path for them to make a difference.

Both programs are designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and leadership capacity needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving cleantech sector. From business and policy to science and technology, graduates will be prepared to lead across industries and help shape a greener tomorrow.

Quotes:

“These programs are about more than education. They’re about transformation. We’re investing in people who will help PEI reach and maintain its net-zero goals, drive sustainable growth, and position our province as a leader in cleantech innovation.”

- Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our provincial partners as we work to build a more sustainable future for Prince Edward Island. This funding will empower students to pursue education that not only meets their personal goals but also supports critical Island industries to transition to a net-zero economy."

- Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald, Holland College President and CEO.

“UPEI is appreciative of the support from partners in departments of the Government of PEI for our new Masters in Cleantech Leadership and Transformation. This support comes in many forms, such as funding for the program and scholarships from PEI Energy Corporation for deserving UPEI Alumni. Our incoming students will be critical in leading the charge in PEI’s transition to Net Zero by evaluating policies, regulations, and clean technologies from an equity framework. These students are passionate about the environment and a clean, green future.”

- Dr. Marva Sweeney-Nixon, Associate VP Research & Dean of Graduate Studies, UPEI

For more information about the programs and how to apply for scholarships, visit



Media contacts:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy, and Climate Action

902-314-3996

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca



