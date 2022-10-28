Children’s playground in Lam Mau to be opened early November with outdoor sandpit only accessible by appointment at early stage to control crowds

MACAU, October 28 - The children’s playground of the temporary leisure area located in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau will be open to the public on 9 November. Besides inclusive parent-children play facilities, the playground has the first outdoor sandpit in Macao Peninsula. It will be accessible by appointment only to control crowds at early stage of trial operation as heavy people flow is expected. Some of the play facilities in the children’s playground are challenging. To ensure safe use and happy parent-child time, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) suggests parents choose suitable play facilities for their children according to their ages and abilities as well as the on-site instructions.

In order to better use land resources and respond to the public’s demand for open space, IAM developed four pieces of idle land in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau into a temporary leisure area with a total area of 6,220 square metres in phases, featuring comprehensive recreation and children’s entertainment. The walking environment and landscaping are optimised to create a diverse leisure space for the people in the districts of Doca do Lam Mau and Fai Chi Kei. Among them, the comprehensive fitness area was opened to the public in August last year. The children’s playground and the roller skating rink, covering an area of about 2,300 square metres, will be open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily starting from 9 November.

Innovative play facilities are introduced to the children’s playground, including the first outdoor sandpit in Macao Peninsula that would create an environment for mutual assistance and carefree amusement with peers, so that children can easily enjoy the fun of sand and water in the community, and show their creativity in building games with sands. To ensure the safety of young children, those under the age of five must be accompanied by their parents to enter the sandpit. Meanwhile, to control crowds at the early stage after the opening, appointment is required for entering the sandpit. Besides the daily check and cleaning before opening, the sandpit will be closed for maintenance once a month to ensure its quality. There are also a slide area, artificial grass hills and other parent-child play equipment in the playground divided into different zones by age and suitable for children aged 3 to 12 to practise physical coordination and balance. Another group of moderately challenging high-rise play facilities with climbing elements allows older children to learn how to play safely and exercise their physical fitness in the game. IAM has arranged for personnel to maintain order in the playground. Parents and children are advised to follow their instructions and pay attention to safety.

In addition to the children’s playground, the temporary leisure area also has leisure and recreational facilities such as a free sports ground, a comprehensive fitness area, a multi-functional plaza, and a roller skating rink, providing the public and young people with a variety of leisure sports options. At the same time, the leisure area offers diversified services with user-friendly facilities including covered seating, sinks, water dispensers, vending machines, barrier-free parent-child toilets and nursing rooms, etc.