Employment survey for July-September 2022

MACAU, October 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the general unemployment rate (4.0%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (5.2%) for July-September 2022 both decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous period (June-August 2022), which implied an improvement in the local employment situation. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate held steady at 16.5%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 378,200 and the labour force participation rate was 68.9%. Total employment was 363,000 and the number of employed residents totalled 280,000, up by 100 and 1,700 respectively from the previous period.

Number of the unemployed decreased by 1,100 from the previous period to 15,200. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job increased by 1.1 percentage points to 13.1% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed dropped by 100 from the previous period to 62,500, with the majority working in Gaming & Junket Activities, Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities and Retail Trade.

The general unemployment rate (4.0%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (5.2%) in the third quarter of 2022 rose by 0.3 and 0.4 percentage points respectively from the previous quarter, owing to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in June. Total employment decreased by 1,200 quarter-to-quarter, while the number of employed residents rose by 4,500. Analysed by industry, employment in Gaming & Junket Activities (66,400) and Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities (44,000) dropped by 3,200 and 2,900 respectively quarter-to-quarter.

Median monthly employment earnings of the employed in the third quarter dropped by MOP1,300 quarter-to-quarter to MOP14,000; median earnings of those engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and the Construction sector stood at MOP16,000 and MOP14,300 respectively. Meanwhile, median earnings of the employed residents decreased by MOP2,400 quarter-to-quarter to MOP17,000.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 86,900 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 465,100, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous period.