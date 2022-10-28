“Travel Record” with risk check function helps identify risk individuals

MACAU, October 28 - In response to the recent occurrence of COVID-19 infections in Macao, the Health Bureau has requested the two infected persons to upload their itineraries through the Macao Health Code app. Thanks to the travel record they had kept by scanning the Venue QR Code as they visited a place, it has become easier to identify and notify individuals with common activity tracks.

Through the above risk check function, a total of 381 have been identified to have common activity tracks with the infected persons as of 16:00 today (28 October). The system has automatically sent an SMS to the individuals concerned about their potential exposure risk.

By clicking the gear icon on the upper right corner, users of the “Macao Health Code” app can access the “risk check” function to compare their own travel records with those of the infected persons. In the event of overlapped movement, the individual concerned will immediately receive a risk notification and a corresponding quarantine SMS which informs the nucleic acid testing requirements. The health code of the individual will also be changed to yellow, with descriptive code 2 (See image 2).

Apart from the travel records uploaded by the infected persons, more risk venues may be added based on the investigation findings.

The Health Bureau urges members of the public to enable auto-check in the "Risk Check" page of the "Macao Health Code" app; alternatively, they can conduct risk check manually on a regular basis, and keep the app up to date, so as to stay informed of any exposure risks, and undergo necessary nucleic acid test as soon as possible. Once the risk is removed, the green health code will be restored.

The Health Bureau also calls on members of the public to scan the Venue QR Code when entering a place, as this can improve the efficiency of epidemiological investigation and facilitate the identification and management of the risk populations in the event of an epidemic. Only in this way can we contain the transmission quickly.