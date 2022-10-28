Terrydale Capital Provides $1.1M Loan for Multi-Tenant Retail Property in Dallas, TX.

Due to rising interest rates, the Commercial Real Estate Firm negotiated a cash-out refinance with maximum leverage on behalf of their client in under 25 days.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the real estate financing sector, Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, RV and mobile home parks, and senior housing & assisted living.

In recent times, Brian Gramlich with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $1,100,000 loan for a client who asked to be not disclosed for the refinance of a 4-Unit retail property located in Dallas, TX. The loan featured a 25-year amortization with a 6% fixed interest rate for five years.

With one of the four leases for the units fast approaching expiration, the client needed to close as soon as possible or risk potential changes to the deal structure. By leveraging an existing banking relationship, the Terrydale Capital team was able to secure 75% leverage on the cash-out refinance request in just 25 days, with no delays or holdbacks.

For more information on the services provided by Terrydale Capital, please visit http://www.terrydalecapital.com

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 750 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.