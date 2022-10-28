Royalton Barracks/ Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B2004868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Dan Hall

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/27/22 2108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107, Stockbridge, VT

MISSING PERSON: Kyla McEachern

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/27/22 at 2108 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that Kyla left her residence on 10/27/22 in a 2013 Black Kia Soul bearing VT registration KBN872. Kyla advised she was going to the Barre area however she has not returned home. Kyla might also be in the greater Burlington area as well. Kyla was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Kyla's whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.