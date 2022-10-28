Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County

October 28, 2022

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun.

The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Rockville Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Piney Branch Road south of Ray Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland. Troopers observed suspected illegal drugs in the vehicle. This led to a probable cause search, which yielded a handgun that had been reported stolen in South Carolina.

The driver of the vehicle, Robel Habtu, 20, of Silver Spring, Maryland was arrested at the scene. He is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm while underage.

Habtu was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center. He was released after posting $7,500 bond.

The cases remain under investigation…

Robel Habtu

