Ranil Should Immediately Seek a Referendum for a Political Solution of the Tamil Plight Instead of Waiting a Year
Tamils for Biden, however, dismissed this time table as a stall tactic and a thinly veiled attempt to please the international community in order to encourage loans to a bankrupt Sri Lanka.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tamils for Biden diaspora group issued a response to Sri Lankan president Ranil Wikiramasing’s recent statement that he will find a solution to the situation of Tamils in the country “in a year.” The president's plan was endorsed by the Tamil National Alliance member of parliament, M.A. Sumanthiran.
— Director, Tamils for Biden
The constitutional assembly that Ranil had formed at the start of his government on March 9, 2016, decided that the Tamil situation did not require further political attention, because Sumanthiran, a Tamil from Colombo, is opposed to Tamil sovereignty. Sumanthiran accepted the idea of separating the north-east into two provinces along with the Sinhaelese notion of an Ekkiya Rajja, a unified Buddhist state in Sri Lanka.
Now the need for a resolution has finally been recognized but postponed a year.
Tamils for Biden, however, dismissed this time table as a stall tactic and a thinly veiled attempt to please the international community in order to encourage loans to a bankrupt Sri Lanka.
As the last election demonstrated, most of the Tamils do not place any faith in the president or the TNA.
The recent period (2015) of so-called “good governance” headed by Ranil and the TNA cheated the Tamils for four years without a resolution or even any outcomes suggesting real progress. The Tamils for Biden spokesperson explained the real intent was to change the demographics of the North-east and thereby weaken the Tamil position.
The best course of action, according to Tamils for Biden, would be to immediately place Ranil’s political suggestion on a Referendum ballot, so that Tamils can decide through referendum whether to accept Ranil's so-called “vision” for the Tamils or instead choose sovereignty.
Useful Links:
1. https://www.dailynews.lk/2022/01/20/local/270618/tamil-mps-seek-modi%E2%80%99s-intervention-political-solution
2. https://www.themorning.lk/president-working-on-political-solution-via-power-devolution/
3. https://ceylontoday.lk/2022/10/26/tna-hails-presidents-pledge-to-resolve-national-question/
Director
Tamils for Biden
+1 516-308-2645
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter