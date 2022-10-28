Maine DOE Update – October 28, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education’s Adult Education Team has funded 8 Strengthening Maine Workforce projects as part of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). | More

The Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (MELDS) are the state’s learning standards for children ages three-five. Building from the Infant Toddler MELDS (IT MELDS) and bridging developmental expectations to the Maine Learning Results (MLRs), the MELDS inform all early childhood professionals about the typically developing expectations of young children as well as curriculum and assessment practices. | More

Beginning in January 2023, the Department is offering five week institutes for Educational Technicians with a focus on behavioral supports. These institutes, Inclusive Behavior Practices for Ed Techs, will be led by state Positive Behavioral and Intervention Supports (PBIS) leaders in collaboration with the Maine Community College System. | More

In an effort to enhance Maine Native American Studies lessons (MRSA 20-A Sec. 4706), the Secretary of State sponsors an essay contest in which middle and high school students explore at least one aspect of Wabanaki history and then write an essay on their findings. | More

APPLY BEFORE OCTOBER 31, 2022! The PSLF (Public Service Loan Forgiveness) temporary waiver allows eligible borrowers who work for a qualifying employer to apply for PSLF, despite having loans that may not have been previously eligible. | More

Maine DOE Team member Matt Vaughan is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Matt in the question and answer below.. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Funded by a grant from the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources program, NCHE is proud to announce a 3-part colloquium for teachers focusing on Rural America. These free professional learning opportunities will help teachers develop place-based interdisciplinary units that connect students to their rural communities. Additionally, the Maine Department of Education will be hosting a bi-weekly professional learning community to support educators through these NCHE modules. The PLC will incorporate the work developed by the MDOE interdisciplinary instruction specialists. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here