Terrydale Capital Provides $2.9M Land Loan in Leander, TX

Through a trusted lender and an excellent long-standing relationship, the CRE firm was able to secure financing in the stipulated period with zero delays

LEANDER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the real estate financing sector, Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, RV and mobile home parks, and senior housing & assisted living.

In recent times, Culby Culbertson with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $2,959,000 loan for a buyer who asked to be not disclosed for the refinance of an undeveloped Land Asset located in Leander TX.

The loan featured a 12-Month, Interest Only Term with a floating rate of Prime + 2% and was closed in under 30 days. The loan was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships.

As their client acquired the land utilizing short-term private money, they needed to refinance into a longer-term loan quickly before their current loan matured. Since Terrydale secured financing for the short-term private money, the loan closing process was smooth with no hiccups due to the existing lender and client relationship.

The team of experts at Terrydale Capital prides themselves in providing the highest level of customer service by delivering constant communication, creative solutions, and concise guidance throughout the process.



