Meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel

TAJIKISTAN, October 27 - On October 27, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel in Astana (Kazakhstan) as part of the Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the European Union.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union was discussed.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, said that the European Union occupies a special place in the foreign policy of Tajikistan.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the level of relations and the implementation of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which laid a solid foundation for expanding comprehensive cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the European Union.

The issues of developing cooperation in the areas of investment, the activities of joint ventures, the provision of technical and financial assistance to priority socio-economic spheres of Tajikistan, financial support to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects of the political crisis of the warring countries on the economy of our country were considered.

It was recognized as necessary to establish cooperation in the fields of industry, mining, infrastructure construction, agriculture, tourism, education, and healthcare.

During the meeting, the strengthening of partnership with the European Union in the direction of financing the implementation of the projects "Green Economy", "Digital Economy", the creation of "Technoparks", "Digital Technologies" and the introduction of the "Electronic Commerce" system in Tajikistan was called mutually beneficial.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on solving global problems related to water and climate change.

When considering issues of strengthening security and stability in Central Asia, the parties discussed the situation in Afghanistan and issues of cooperation in the direction of border protection within the framework of the BOMCA and CADAP programs.

The EU side noted that it considers Tajikistan as its important partner in the issues of Afghanistan, and will continue to conduct effective cooperation in resolving the issue of this neighboring country for us, especially in strengthening the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.