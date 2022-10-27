Participation in the First Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the European Council

TAJIKISTAN, October 27 - On October 27, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, took part and spoke at the First Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the European Council in the city of Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamurod Geldimurodov, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

At the outset, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to the Head of the host country - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for organizing the event at a high level and hospitality.

“Today's event is another good opportunity to discuss and agree on actions against the backdrop of global geopolitical changes aimed at strengthening the constructive development of interregional cooperation,” - emphasized President Emomali Rahmon.

During his speech, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union, the adoption of a new European Union Strategy for Central Asia, and also thanked the leadership of the European Union for providing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was highlighted that Tajikistan fully supports the efforts to develop interregional cooperation in the fields of economy, transport and communications, water and energy management and other issues aimed at further sustainable development of our countries.

During his speech at the First Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the European Council, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, also spoke about the possibility of strengthening and expanding relations between the countries within the framework of "Central Asia - European Union" format in promising areas of trade and economy, food security, agriculture, transport, logistics and energy.

Climate change, melting glaciers, increased precipitation and floods, droughts and the negative consequences of these phenomena, which have an adverse impact on the economic and social situation of countries, were among the important issues on which the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, made reasonable proposals.

During the meeting, the participants focused on various aspects of regional security, including the problem of Afghanistan.

As a result of this meeting, a Joint Statement was made for the media by the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the European Council.