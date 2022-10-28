Submit Release
JTech Communications Announces Dynamic Advanced Search UI

An image of JTech's advanced search UI in action

JTech Launches an Easy to Use Advanced Search UI for their Custom CMS

JTech Communications’ web dev team has created an advanced search UI to help their clients search more efficiently.

The addition of advanced search will help JTech’s clients use their custom CMS portals more efficiently than ever before—saving time and money. ”
— JTech Communications
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JTech Communications, an expert web design and digital marketing firm in Southwest Montana, is excited to announce that they’ve improved My JTech, their custom content management system (CMS), with a newly launched and intuitively designed advanced search UI for their user portals. JTech’s clients can now search a broader range of fields than ever before.

Advanced search can be a complicated and detailed concept. JTech’s website design and development team has crafted an easy-to-use advanced search UI without dramatically changing the existing search UI in My JTech—ensuring a smooth transition for JTech’s clients.

JTech’s new advanced search UI uses conditional logic to filter their clients' searches, drastically narrowing and refining search results. JTech’s team wants to push relevant information to the top of the page and reduce their client’s need to scroll—saving time and increasing satisfaction. Additionally, filters defined during an advanced search will show what has been previously selected—providing more direction for advanced search users.

Advanced search UI like JTech’s, benefits businesses of any size—from large businesses with thousands of products to small businesses with detailed client files. JTech’s team wants every client to be able to find exactly what they need when they need it.

Great advanced search functions should help users find the best path to their ideal results—rather than offering an overwhelming number of filters.

JTech's new advanced search is an excellent tool for more efficient data collection—making pinpoint searches incredibly easy. The addition of advanced search will help JTech’s clients use their custom CMS portals more efficiently than ever before—saving time and money.

JTech Communications is a Bozeman, MT-based organization that strives to always put its customer’s experience first. JTech can be reached at (406)586-7100 or https://jtech.digital/

Katie Jenkins
JTech Communications
+1 406-586-7100
email us here
You just read:

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.