A Short History of Google Algorithm Updates

Everything SEOs Need to Know About Google Algorithm Updates From the Last Two Years
The last two years have seen radical improvements to Google’s algorithm and quality standards. These changes are a natural part of search engines. Embrace them—there’s no better way to grow online.”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the years Google has had numerous search index changes, system refreshes, and algorithm updates. Normally, SEOs and businesses attempting to rank are the only ones actively watching updates as they’re released. Still, even average users are affected a surprising amount after every Google algorithm update, no matter how irrelevant they may seem.
Over the last two years, we’ve seen Google’s algorithm change in concert with new realities created by COVID-19. Find the last two years of Google Updates—and how to react to them—below.
Google’s 2022 Algorithm Updates
August Helpful Content Update (2022)
The helpful content update is intended to boost content that’s written ‘by people, for people.’ According to Google, ‘helpful content’ is defined as content that speaks to a defined audience within a niche defined by the other content on your website.
This update seems to further target sites that scrape content from across the web. Sites that create original, optimized, and curated content will likely be unaffected.
July Product Review Update (2022)
The July Product Review Update focused on giving a leg up to detailed product reviews over multitudes of product summaries and useless manufacturer opinions.
Google’s product review updates have changed the digital landscape permanently. Now, multi-media reviews and links to multiple sellers are encouraged for the most impact on SEO.
May Broad Core Update (2022)
The May Broad Core Update affects all content globally, in all languages. Google wants to further identify quality content and reward websites for maintaining a high standard of quality.
Mitigate the May Broad Core Update’s effect by re-evaluating how you’re meeting the standards set by the Panda Update in 2011.
March Product Review Update (2022)
The March Product Review Update rewards websites that publish honest, first-hand reviews with an edge over the hordes of sites publishing low-quality, large-quantity reviews.
The March Product Review Update improved on what the 2021 review update considered ‘valuable content’ without introducing major changes.
Google’s 2021 Algorithm Updates
Product Review Update (2021):
The Product Review Updates focused on English-language content, specifically product reviews. Before the 2021 Product Review Updates, a product review could be irrelevant but still appear on the search engine results page (SERP).
These updates give priority to in-depth, detailed product reviews.
Page Experience Update (2021):
The Page Experience Update introduced a new key performance metric called Core Web Vitals. This update was highly anticipated and affects SERP by assessing site quality based on factors such as accessibility, load speed, code optimization, and link quality.
This update is one of many since the 2011 Panda Update that focused SERP rankings on technical website quality—rather than content quantity.
November Core Update (2021):
The November Core Update was added to a previous update from June/July 2021. This further expanded the algorithm's ability to identify and return quality content.
This update affected mobile site rankings more than desktop rankings–reminding us to always keep mobile rankings in mind.
June/July Core Updates (2021):
The June and July Core Updates are considered a part 1 and 2 by many, mostly affected what Google refers to as ‘YMYL’ Websites, or ‘Your Money, Your Life’ Websites. YMYL sites usually feature advice-based content on sensitive subjects such as education, health, finance, law, reviews, etc.
The only sites affected were those not meeting the E.A.T. (Expertise, Authority, Trustworthiness) guidelines put forth by Google.
Grow By Tracking Google Algorithm Updates
The last two years have seen radical improvements to Google’s algorithm and quality standards. These changes are a natural part of search engines. Embrace them—there’s no better way to grow online.
