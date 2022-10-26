Clark Film Buying, Inc. Passes the Torch to a New Generation of Film Buying Experts
Clark Film Buying, Inc's new owners are excited to continue serving the theatrical exhibition community with excellence in client satisfaction and technology
While this business has been my passion for many years, it is time for me to move on and there are no better people to carry it forward than Codi and Ken.”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Film Buying, Inc is excited to announce the successful transfer of ownership from its owners, Verl Clark and Drew Devlin, to Codi and Ken Kruse.
— Verl Clark
When discussing the transition, Verl Clark offered, "while this business has been my passion for many years, it is time for me to move on and there are no better people to carry it forward than Codi and Ken. I am certain that they will maintain the emphasis on customer service, trustworthiness and excellence within the theatrical exhibition community."
Improvements going forward will focus on sustained client satisfaction and interaction, integrating new technology, and working to keep the theater experience alive and well. Regarding our experienced film booking agents, Clark Film Buying also proudly announced that it is maintaining all current film buyer/ theater assignments to ensure that the business efficiently continues to accomplish its goals and flourish.
New owners Codi and Ken Kruse are overjoyed, "We are honored that Mr. Clark and Mr. Delvin struck this deal and entrusted us to carry on the company they created. We will strive to preserve Clark Film Buying's reputation and focus to make it better."
Codi and Ken Kruse will now serve as owners, overseeing operations while maintaining current film buying duties.
The newly purchased company will retain its name Clark Film Buying, Inc.
Codi Kruse has a Batchelor's Degree with majors in History and Political Science from Montana State University and has been employed by Clark Film Buying since 2004. Codi has worked side-by-side with Verl and Drew for the last 10 years on all aspects of the company acquiring a working command of the business.
Ken Kruse started with Clark Film Buying in 2018 and has served as film buyer and coordinator for new accounts and markets.
Codi and Ken Kruse have a commitment to and experience working with theater owners and operators to book the most impactful movies. They also have substantial knowledge of all things movies, ensuring a smooth transition within this unique industry.
Clark Film Buying will continue to concentrate on the ever-changing landscape of movie exhibition, including advocating for independently owned movie theaters.
The team at Clark Film Buying would like to congratulate and celebrate Verl Clark's tenure, who established the business in 1993. Verl will continue to support the company as a part-time consultant
Drew Devlin will continue to provide film buying service to his Clark Film Buying theaters, without interruption. Drew joined Clark Film Buying in 1995 and has been integral to its sustained success and growth over the past 27 years.
Clark Film Buying thanks all its clients through the years and encourages feedback as they look to a bright future and continue their present relationships.
