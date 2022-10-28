Submit Release
Florida PSC Presents Triple E Award to Skillets Restaurants in Bradenton/Naples


TALLAHASSEE — Skillets Restaurants, located in Bradenton and Naples, are resilient. In addition to successfully weathering Hurricane Ian, Skillets is keeping operating costs down by controlling energy expenses. For their accomplishments, Skillets is receiving the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts. 

Both Skillets locations recently participated in Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) Business HVAC program, including Demand Control Ventilation (DCV). Each restaurant installed two new DCV kitchen hoods, which are more efficient and last longer compared to standard ventilation hoods. DCV hoods also help save on cooling costs by monitoring the temperature of the area.

“Now more than ever, just as consumers have to watch their expenses, restaurants have to watch costs to keep prices down for customers,” said Joe DiGangi, Skillets President/CEO. “We believe that budgeting for energy-efficiency is an effective long-term strategy. Reducing energy consumption helps to save on our operating costs, a good thing for us and for our guests.”

“FPL’s energy-efficiency experts worked with the wonderful folks at Skillets to identify opportunities for smart investments that will reduce the overall energy usage of their operations,” said Bianca Soriano, Manager, Customer Service Communications, FPL. DCV kitchen hoods like the ones installed by Skillets can potentially cut a restaurant’s annual ventilation energy costs in half.”  

About Skillets Restaurant

Good Breakfast, Inc. owns and operates Skillets Restaurants, established in 1995. Skillets’ mission “has always focused on preparing homemade, delicious, and nutritious breakfasts and lunches from scratch.  We are committed to providing top-notch, friendly, and efficient service in an inviting and comfortable surrounding.” Twenty-seven years later, Skillets cooks, servers, hosts, and managers continue to provide guests with the most exceptional breakfasts and lunches.  For more information, visit https://www.skilletsrestaurants.com/.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

