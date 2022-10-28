Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Facts about the I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge

Today, Gov. Jim Justice, along with state, local and federal officials, are officially opening the new bridge that carries Interstate 64 across the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits.

WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.
 
WHERE: To access the event site, take the Nitro exit to McJunkin Road directly adjacent to Walker Chevrolet.
38.441586, -81.833447
The area is a work zone, and work zone safety rules apply. Reflective vests and hard hats are strongly encouraged. Above all, be safe.

Work zone safety talking points: 

  • Conditions can change quickly in a work zone. Even if the area is a part of your everyday commute, it can be different from day to day. Drive as if it is your first time through the work zone.
  • Please remain aware of your surroundings and yield to directions from workers, contractors and highway officials. Respect any work going on at the site, and stay out of the way of contractors and workers.
  • Keep heads up, phones down in every work zone. 

Here are a few facts about the bridge:
  • The project is paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. 
  • The bridge is part of a $224 million Roads to Prosperity project to widen Interstate 64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 interchange, alleviating a major bottleneck.  
  • This is the second largest Roads to Prosperity project in the state, in terms of dollars.  (Only the I-70 Bridges in Wheeling, a project which contains 26 interstate bridge replacements, is larger.)
  • Using Roads to Prosperity funding meant that the project could be completed all at once, rather than breaking it into smaller pieces; opening the bridge at this time would not have occurred if not for Roads to Prosperity.  
  • The new bridge has been named the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge.​

