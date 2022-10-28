Power Biopharms is Crafting the Future of Texas Cannabis
By choosing to grow indoors, Power Biopharms is changing the landscape of what is possible for Cannabis in Texas.
By controlling temperature, lighting and humidity, we are able to be sure we are giving the plants the environment they need to grow the best compounds, every day of the year.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Colt Power first tried CBD products, he knew he had found something really special. Having grown up an athlete, he had already endured enough orthopedic surgeries for one lifetime. He had grown tired of his knee swelling each and every time he wanted to work out or be active with his family.

From the moment he tried the trending plant compound, Power had the evidence he needed to continue with that wellness path; but, there were inconsistencies with the products available to consumers. Quality, flavor and availability problems were prominent throughout the emerging marketplace. Power wanted to be able to be confident in what he was consuming and where it was coming from so, once he could get his own license in Texas, he started growing a few plants in his home.
Now Power stands confidently inside of his 5,000 square foot facility in Fort Worth, Texas, which houses over 1,000 High CBD Cannabis (hemp) plants in various stages of the growth cycle.
“We are what is known as a ‘continuous grow’,” explains Power. “Because we are an indoor farm, we have an optimal climate all year long, and that allows for us to have harvest timed out to two weeks apart.”
Growing indoors is not the typical choice for new farmers in the Cannabinoid wellness space but Power knew that it was the right way for Texas.
“Texas weather often has a mind of its own and it can get really hot in the summer,” says Power. “Outdoor or greenhouse options in this climate can be tough to manage. By controlling temperature, lighting and humidity, we are able to be sure we are giving the plants the environment they need to grow the best compounds, every day of the year.”
An indoor farm can be expensive to build out and operate, especially with the lighting needs, but Power is willing to take on the extra work if it means an ideal result.
“From the beginning, the mission has always been about wellness and what the cannabinoids like CBD can potentially do for humankind,” shares Power. “Every day I’m blown away by what these products have done for me, and for others who share their story with us. That’s why we do it, so it's important that we do it right.”
