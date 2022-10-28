Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Resilient U.S. Economy Continues to Grow
For more than 2 years, the economy keeps chugging along.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. economy is like the little engine that could.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“For more than 2 years, the economy keeps chugging along,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “The Gross Domestic Product surpassed the Dow Jones estimate with a 2.6 percent growth during the third quarter.”
Gould said consumer spending was one factor that drove GDP growth.
“The Bureau of Economic Analysis report also showed positive news on the inflation rate,” Gould said. “One cost-of-living measure increased just 4.1 percent during the July to September period. That was more than 1 percent lower than the Dow Jones projection of a 5.3 percent increase.
“Another key inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, decreased from 7.3 percent in the second quarter to 4.2 percent,” he added.
Gould said NPI follows all economic news because it works with domestic and international health and wellness brands that want to expand their presence in the U.S. or launch new products in America.
“I developed my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to streamline the product launch process,” Gould said. “NPI provides all the services a company needs to expand their sales here.
“The NPI team has expertise in sales, marketing, and operations,” Gould said. “We have an FDA attorney to make sure dietary supplements meet all government regulations.”
Gould said NPI’s sister company, InHealth Media, handles all aspects of the marketing campaign for clients.
“NPI and IHM work in lockstep during each phase of the expansion or launch,” he added. “For international clients, we become their U.S. headquarters.”
Gould said NPI clients are watching the economy carefully.
“We keep pace with the changes in the economy and adjust accordingly,” he added.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
