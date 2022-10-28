'Pawsitively 4 Pink' Raises over $90,000 for Women Fighting Breast Cancer
Nonprofit Concert Event Sees Significant Support
The event photographer Jamie Sauvageau remarked, "Great job, Michelle! What a great accomplishment. Because of your commitment to the cause, amazing things can happen — and they certainly did!"”WORCESTER, MA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawsitively 4 Pink’s 2022 “Rhythm 4 Ribbons” concert, held at Polar Park on October 22, brought in $96,149 to support women battling breast cancer. The 90k figure, a rare sum for a fundraising event put on by a smaller-sized non-profit, speaks to how the issue of cancer — and breast cancer in particular — impacts such a vast number of lives.
Michelle Power, Founder and CEO of Pawsitively 4 Pink, stated, “I am overwhelmed by this total. I never anticipate such a number. It just goes to show the kindness and generosity of the people you surround yourself with — and of cours our community.”
Hosted by comedians and radio personalities Tom Cotter and Jen Carter of WXLO 104.5, Rhythm 4 Ribbons included a varied lineup of musicians, including the Country Wild Heart Band, the Dave Macklin Band, On the Rocks, Ball in the House, and "The Voice's Katie Kadan, and Ricky Duran, as well as 2 time Best Country artist of the year in New England Ashley Jordan, and feature singer songwriter and winner of The Voice, Alisan Porter.
After the concert, event photographer Jamie Sauvageau remarked, "Great job, Michelle! What a great accomplishment. Because of your commitment to the cause, amazing things can happen — and they certainly did!"
Local sponsors of the Rhythm 4 Ribbons concert included Hannoush Jewelers of Hadley, MA, owner Tony Hannoush and GM Amy Gallant; Malone Risk Adjustment Consulting, owner Donna Malone Saint-Gobain; Emily’s Interiors, owner Joe Kupstas; Commonwealth Environmental Services, owner Richard Power; Fidelity Bank; Marcotte Ford; and Kippa Realty.
Statistically, one in eight women develop cancer in the course of their lives — and Massachusetts is among the five states with the highest number of breast cancer diagnoses. While many fundraising initiatives raise money for treatment facilities and research, few nonprofits focus directly on the lives of women navigating life after their diagnosis.
Pawsitivity 4 Pink provides direct financial assistance to low-income, underserved women in Massachusetts before, during, and after their treatment, regardless of their choice of traditional or holist therapy. P4P recognizes that each breast cancer patient chooses to approach their diagnosis differently and is available to assist them according to their individual needs and preferences. The average grant for each recipient is $9,500, which is unprecedented. Pawsitively 4 Pink also rescues shelter dogs, trains them as emotional support animals and gives them to a survivor is they choose.
“Music definitely makes the heart sing and brings people together! What an amazing and electrifying group of musicians coming together for a cause.” Power enthuses, “I’m thankful for everyone who understands the P4P mission and makes a point of generously supporting the community. For anyone who missed the concert — just wait until next year!”
To learn more about Pawsitively 4 Pink or to donate, visit their website. https://pawsitively4pink.org/make-a-donation/?v=ae551853b692
Founded in 2018, Pawsitively 4 Pink aims to alleviate the financial obstacles that women with breast cancer face on their journey back to health and healing. The nonprofit organization provides financial assistance to low-income, underserved women diagnosed with breast cancer in Massachusetts and Worcester County in particular.
Because so many patients with a breast cancer diagnosis undergo chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, CAT scans, and other painful and expensive interruptions to their daily life, P4P works through partnerships and donations to cover expenses like rent, utilities, childcare, and other out-of-pocket costs. These financial burdens can be ongoing, and P4P is currently the only organization that continues to help women up to six months after their treatment has ended.
