Lieutenant General Joseph T. Guastella, Jr. (Ret.) Joins NetCentrics’ Board of Advisors
Cybersecurity Company Welcomes Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Air Force Headquarters, for Advisement
We welcome retired Lieutenant General ‘Gus’ Guastella’s extensive leadership experience. We welcome his knowledge and perspective as NetCentrics enters another phase of rapid growth and expansion”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, telecommunications and intelligence services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, today announced that Lieutenant General Joseph “Gus” Guastella, Jr. (Ret.) joins the Board of Advisors.
“We welcome retired Lieutenant General ‘Gus’ Guastella’s extensive leadership experience. We welcome his knowledge and perspective as NetCentrics enters another phase of rapid growth and expansion,” says Kenny Cushing, CEO. “He joins an elite group of board members and advisors with specialized expertise who are dedicated to securing our nation.”
Lieutenant General Guastella, Jr. (Ret.) spent his career serving in the U.S. Air Force. As Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at U.S. Air Force Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, he worked in support of the Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Air Force. In this role he led the development and implementation of policy directly supporting global operations, force management, weather, training and readiness across air, space, and cyber fields. He entered the Air Force in 1987 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“NetCentrics is developing a dynamic set of people, solutions, and services that I believe will be instrumental in our nation’s ongoing defense. I look forward to advising the company on this next chapter, post-retirement, because I feel strongly that our country must continue to advance our cyber capabilities,” says Lieutenant General Guastella, Jr. (Ret.).
NetCentrics continues to earn accolades. The company recently earned a national “Best Work-Life Balance” award from workplace sentiment site, Comparably. The award, based on anonymous employee satisfaction ratings, ranks the company as one of the greater Washington, D.C. area’s employers. It follows four other awards this year earned through employee ratings and compared to companies nationwide.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, is a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, telecommunications, and intelligence for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community.
The company hires technical experts with security clearances in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com and the hashtag #secureournation on LinkedIn.
