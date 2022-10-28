Gettysburg Remembrance Day Musical Event Announced
Gettysburg Remembrance Day commemorates the presenting of the Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln as well as the Battle of Gettysburg
Musical Interludes Series brings life and historical perspective to popular American Civil War songs
We're excited to make this important contribution to commemorate what took place here in Gettysburg during 1863.”GETTYSBURG, PA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Remembrance Day, 2022, the day Abraham Lincoln enlightened the world with his Gettysburg Address, a special event that combines history with music will take place. It was announced today by GettysGear, a Gettysburg, PA based retailer and event planner, that their “Musical Interludes” Series will launch, commemorating the 16th President of the United States.
— GettysGear
The “Musical Interludes” Series will kick-off on Friday, November 18th, 2022 at 4:00 PM showcasing the talents of Jeff Greenawalt. This unique event will meld some of the most popular songs from the American Civil War era with their historic origins and backgrounds. Mr. Greenawalt is a professionally trained musician, actor, historian and tour guide. It’s possible that you have seen Jeff around Gettysburg portraying Civil War veteran James Maclay or even George Washington.
Utilizing his signing, instrumental and educational talents, Jeff will lead a journey of musical entertainment sharing various songs from the American Civil War as well as an expert view into their backgrounds and origins. Participant engagement is encouraged and there will be ample time for discussion and addressing any questions that patrons may have. The event will take place at The Hub event space, located at 777 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg. There is ample free parking and a coffee and beverage service will also be provided.
This is a family-oriented venue is indoors and will run for approximately 60 to 90 minutes and conclude early enough on Friday for those attending the various Remembrance Day events, dinners and balls. Also, taking place the next day at the Gettysburg National Cemetery is the 20th Annual Remembrance Day Illumination. This commemoration is located within walking distance of the “Musical Interludes” location and features luminary candles on all 3,512 Civil War soldiers’ graves and is free to the public starting at 5:30 PM.
To ensure a positive experience, the Musical Interludes-Remembrance Day event is limited to a small group of participants. For information call 717-334-3747 or email Info@GettysGear.com, and tickets are available here.
Cary Gregory
GettysGear
+1 717-334-3747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook