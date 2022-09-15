Gettysburg-"We Were Here in 1863" Educational Series Announced
Explore the many unique spots in Gettysburg and how they factored into the aftermath of the battle.
Insights of civilians that experienced the Battle of Gettysburg first hand.
We're excited to kick off this important series with the team at Historical Journeys.”GETTYSBURG, PA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced here today that GettysGear®, a Gettysburg based retail and event management company, will be hosting "We Were Here in 1863". This event is a production of Historical Journeys and allows the participants to experience Gettysburg in a truly unique fashion. Historical Journeys is made up of historical experts Bruce Kottke, Amanda Collins, Travis Collins and Kim Frank.
This experience allows people to "meet" some of the civilians that lived in Gettysburg and see the Battle of Gettysburg and its aftermath through their eyes. Much time and research has been spent on understanding the generals and regiments that participated at the battle, but the stories and insights of those who called Gettysburg home before, during and after the battle have been largely untold. This opportunity to get a firsthand perspective of the challenges that local inhabitants faced allows participants to get a behind the scenes look at what truly transpired during the 3 fateful days in July of 1863.
To provide a firsthand perspective, the hosts take on various personas to share the stories and insights from some of the locals who experienced the hardships as well as the kindness and care that was extended to those in need during and after the infamous Battle of Gettysburg. Some of these people include; Salome Myers, Elizabeth Thorn and Charles Tyson. Some of the locations that will be discussed include; The Wagon Hotel, The Fahnestock Store and The Gettysburg Compiler Store.
Part of the experience is the intimacy of the discussions and so it is limited to a small group of participants. The hosts are dressed in period attire as they portray various individuals, share the varied stories of these inhabitants and answer questions from participants. The event will take place from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Saturday 10/8/22. Event check-in will start at 9:30 AM at GettysGear (777 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA) the day of and the event will take place next door at the Hub @777. Additional events can be viewed here.
