Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,182 in the last 365 days.

Event Update-Live Auction Expanded for September 16th & 17th

Be sure to check out the huge live auction.

Item previews are available Friday and prior to auction start on Saturday.

Live auction excitement from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Log Cabin Days live auction has been expanded to more than 300 offerings of handmade furniture and home décor.

We had a great time! The selection and quality of the furniture we had to choose from at the auction was amazing.”
— Kat G., 2021 Participant
LOUDONVILLE, OH, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that the Log Cabin Days Live Auction has been expanded for 2022. The live auction, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, is an integral part of the annual Log Cabin Days event which was started over a decade ago to provide for a weekend of learning about the Log Cabin Lifestyle, outfitting your home, participating in seminars or just sipping some fresh apple cider with family and friends.

Items can be previewed on Friday September 16th 2022 and prior to the start of the auction. On Saturday, September 17th 2022, starting at 10:00 AM EST, the enhanced live auction will take place in Loudonville, OH. Last year’s inaugural event was so well attended, that the auction has been expanded to include over 300 furniture and home décor pieces, up to 3 prebuilt 12’ cabins and up to 3 prebuilt timber pavilions. Coming from craftsman throughout Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, most of the furniture is handmade and includes bedroom sets, coffee tables, side tables, chairs and much more. Cabins and pavilions are slated to auction starting at 3:00 PM EST and the auction will be held under a large tented area and is rain or shine. If you are unable to attend the auction, absentee bids can be submitted at the auction desk at the event or online at Kaufman Auctions.

In addition to the live auction, there will be actual log home construction, informative log home building seminars, home tours, axe throwing, a petting zoo, pony rides, steam engine exhibitions, high quality vendors, local food and much more. Proceeds from the Log Home Tour portion of the event benefit the American Cancer Society and the tour provides first hand access to various log home designs.

Thousands of other like-minded enthusiasts will travel from across the country to enjoy two days of activities on Friday, September 16th and Saturday September 17th, all focused around the Log Home Lifestyle. Log Cabin Days offers a broad spectrum of activities for the family and is hosted by Hochstetler Log Homes at their Ohio based production facilities. For over 35 years, Hochstetler Log Homes has been a leader in log home and barn buildings.

Tickets are available here.

Nathan Hochstetler
Hochstetler Log Homes
+1 800-368-1015
email us here

You just read:

Event Update-Live Auction Expanded for September 16th & 17th

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.