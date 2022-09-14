Event Update-Live Auction Expanded for September 16th & 17th
Log Cabin Days live auction has been expanded to more than 300 offerings of handmade furniture and home décor.
We had a great time! The selection and quality of the furniture we had to choose from at the auction was amazing.”LOUDONVILLE, OH, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that the Log Cabin Days Live Auction has been expanded for 2022. The live auction, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, is an integral part of the annual Log Cabin Days event which was started over a decade ago to provide for a weekend of learning about the Log Cabin Lifestyle, outfitting your home, participating in seminars or just sipping some fresh apple cider with family and friends.
— Kat G., 2021 Participant
Items can be previewed on Friday September 16th 2022 and prior to the start of the auction. On Saturday, September 17th 2022, starting at 10:00 AM EST, the enhanced live auction will take place in Loudonville, OH. Last year’s inaugural event was so well attended, that the auction has been expanded to include over 300 furniture and home décor pieces, up to 3 prebuilt 12’ cabins and up to 3 prebuilt timber pavilions. Coming from craftsman throughout Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, most of the furniture is handmade and includes bedroom sets, coffee tables, side tables, chairs and much more. Cabins and pavilions are slated to auction starting at 3:00 PM EST and the auction will be held under a large tented area and is rain or shine. If you are unable to attend the auction, absentee bids can be submitted at the auction desk at the event or online at Kaufman Auctions.
In addition to the live auction, there will be actual log home construction, informative log home building seminars, home tours, axe throwing, a petting zoo, pony rides, steam engine exhibitions, high quality vendors, local food and much more. Proceeds from the Log Home Tour portion of the event benefit the American Cancer Society and the tour provides first hand access to various log home designs.
Thousands of other like-minded enthusiasts will travel from across the country to enjoy two days of activities on Friday, September 16th and Saturday September 17th, all focused around the Log Home Lifestyle. Log Cabin Days offers a broad spectrum of activities for the family and is hosted by Hochstetler Log Homes at their Ohio based production facilities. For over 35 years, Hochstetler Log Homes has been a leader in log home and barn buildings.
Tickets are available here.
