Clean Eatz Kitchen Announces Partnership with Fort Wayne Mad Ants
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce their new sponsorship with multiple franchises of the NBA G League. A total of 17 NBA G League franchises have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G League Season.
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, it's our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited Fort Wayne recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Mad Ants with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff.
“Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsky.
"With a new season right around the corner, we're excited to partner with Clean Eatz to provide our athletes with quality meals that fit each individual's dietary needs and palate. Between the rigorous travel and game schedule, Clean Eatz helps maintain nutritional balance at home or on the road,” said Mad Ants Head Sports Performance Coach Erik Huddleston.
About the Fort Wayne Mad Ants
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, were founded in 2007 and purchased by Pacers Sports & Entertainment in 2015. The team won the 2014 NBA G League championship. Throughout its rich 15-season history, the Mad Ants have sent 21 players to the NBA as official call-ups, while 90 total players have suited up as both Mad Ants and the in the NBA over time. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ftwaynemadants.com or call 260-702-9561. Follow the Mad Ants on Twitter (@TheMadAnts), Facebook (/themadants) or Instagram (@fortwaynemadants).
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs, and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-236-9196
Chelsea Schneiders
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, it's our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited Fort Wayne recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Mad Ants with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff.
“Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsky.
"With a new season right around the corner, we're excited to partner with Clean Eatz to provide our athletes with quality meals that fit each individual's dietary needs and palate. Between the rigorous travel and game schedule, Clean Eatz helps maintain nutritional balance at home or on the road,” said Mad Ants Head Sports Performance Coach Erik Huddleston.
About the Fort Wayne Mad Ants
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, were founded in 2007 and purchased by Pacers Sports & Entertainment in 2015. The team won the 2014 NBA G League championship. Throughout its rich 15-season history, the Mad Ants have sent 21 players to the NBA as official call-ups, while 90 total players have suited up as both Mad Ants and the in the NBA over time. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ftwaynemadants.com or call 260-702-9561. Follow the Mad Ants on Twitter (@TheMadAnts), Facebook (/themadants) or Instagram (@fortwaynemadants).
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs, and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-236-9196
Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook