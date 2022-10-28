Submit Release
Getting Closer to the Clients in Europe, Intetics Welcomes to the New Warsaw Hub, the Second Company Office in Poland

Intetics, a leading global technology company, announces its new office opening in Warsaw, Poland.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intetics’ second office in Poland is advancing its global expansion strategy, particularly in Europe. The new tech hub in Warsaw will enable the company to continue scaling international remote engineering talent to provide exceptional custom software development, quality assessment, and digital transformation services to clients worldwide.

More European businesses can now benefit from adopting the efficient distributed team formation approach and enjoy the outcomes of software engineering and data processing projects. With the new development center in Warsaw, Intetics will expand its capacity to work with high-tech cloud and on-premises software platforms, mainly in Finance, Geospatial, Automotive, eLearning, Healthcare, and other industries.

“Our new engineering office in Warsaw will enable our clients to benefit from the specialized technical skills based in the region. I believe that expanding the company presence in Europe allows us to share best technical practices in niche industries and provide cutting-edge solutions like LiDAR data processing, AI/ML algorithms development, process automation, and so much more.”
– Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President

Valuing its talent, Intetics chose a comfortable space in an elegant 6-story building designed as an A-class business center. All engineers and managers have access to high-speed internet, a shared kitchen, breakout areas, and meeting rooms to organize the daily work as conveniently and productively as possible. The office is fully furnished with modern and well-stocked conference rooms and professional reception service 24/7.

The building is around 500 m from the very center of Warsaw. It will take less than 15 minutes to get to Warszawa Centralna railway station and about 20 minutes to Chopin Airport. So it’s very convenient to meet and discuss planned IT projects.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.

