ATG Innovations (ATGI) Announces Appointment of New Chief Growth Officer Sarah Sanchez
Sarah Brings 30+ Years of IT Operations, Business Development, and Transformational Solutions to ATGI.
We're very fortunate to have Sarah’s versatile leadership help support our continued expansion into new client bases, expanded service capabilities, and ability to directly prime federal contracts.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATG Innovations announces that Sarah V. Sanchez has joined the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Growth Officer leading the next phase of contract diversification, strategic direction, and Healthcare IT innovation within ATGI's growing Service Capabilities.
— David Hassett, Chief Operations Officer
Sarah comes from a 20-year career at SAIC, where she most recently served as Vice President leading a 1000+ employee organization supporting >$1B revenue annually. Within this role, she partnered with account teams on strategic capture campaigns, building pipeline, and achieving business goals. By providing enterprise IT and business transformation solutions for federal, state, local and commercial clients, Sarah has significant experience serving the Federal sector and healthcare vertical market. She served as a Captain in the United States Air Force operating Federal clinics and hospitals.
Sarah's extensive experience as a leader within IT Innovations complimented with ATGI's Healthcare IT expertise will allow the company to design and expand solutions to help clients achieve their legacy modernization missions. "We're very fortunate to have Sarah’s versatile leadership support our continued expansion into new client bases, expanded service capabilities, and ability to directly prime federal contracts." said David Hassett, Chief Operations Officer for ATGI. "Today’s technology landscape and digital acceleration requires organizations to be at the forefront of modernized, integrated systems and Sarah's experience within leading IT initiatives will help the company's continued expansion as a Small Business leader within healthcare and additional vertical markets."
"I'm extremely excited to join the talented and quickly growing team here at ATGI," says Sarah. "It's through our ongoing growth and ability to provide transformational solutions that will allow ATGI to continue operating as a best-in-class innovator for the federal government and our clients."
Sarah holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Nazareth College and a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in healthcare from State University of New York.
About ATG Innovations:
ATG Innovations is an EDWOSB Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. The company delivers innovative Health IT and flexible solutions across Program Management, Training, and Systems Integration service capabilities. For further information, visit ATGI’s website at www.ATGI-LLC.com or contact the Communications Team at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.
