Digiarty Unleashes VideoProc Converter 5.1 and Halloween Deals 2022

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software unleashes the update of VideoProc Converter with the 8:7 presets in the Crop toolbox and the Aspect Ratio section, as well as new output profiles of the new iPad/iPad Pro and AVI. It also greets the forthcoming Halloween with up to 50% off discounts.

VideoProc Converter is a full-featured video processing software with Level-3 Hardware Acceleration. Shortly after the big version update, VideoProc Converter gets refreshed by adding more presets and profiles. It caters to the desire for sharing and playing back Halloween videos without compatibility issues and editing holiday videos as easy as A-B-C. The up-to-date version 5.1 keeps pace with new gadgets and multimedia trends.

1. Making More Videos Acceptable by the New iPads

Apple launched the 10th-generation iPad and the M2 iPad Pro models. Especially, the iPad Pro is called “a video editing machine” with a 4K video camera, a powerful Apple-silicon M2 chip, and more impressively, the support of Davinci Revolve.

However, users may have videos shot by different HD camcorders, drones, and action cameras, and many of the videos are not accepted by iPad. VideoProc Converter 5.1 added new profiles for the new iPad Pro and iPad 2022. Users can convert any footage to make them compatible with and editable on iPad.

The software also had added profiles for Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

2. For Better Sharing GoPro HERO11Videos

The ability to capture an 8:7 aspect ratio video is one of the biggest selling points of GoPro HERO11. It lets users capture a taller image and more vertical field of view to keep more scenes at the top and bottom. The nearly-square aspect ratio gives users more room to crop the footage by cropping horizontally and lets users to sharing to Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms by cropping horizontally.

VideoProc Converter 5.1 allows HERO11 owners to convert video formats, compress big video files, or merge the auto-split clips without changing the original 8aspect ratio; the 8:7 profile can be found in Option > Format > Video Codec Options > Aspect Ratio. Besides, users can choose to crop different videos to 8:7 format; the 8:7 preset is in the drop-down menu of the Crop feature. The software supports GoPro 5.3K, 10-bit, and 60fps videos.

In addition, the development team added more codecs and profiles for AVI so that, for example, a MOV video can be converted to AVI for playing on Windows or other devices.

The Mac edition of VideoProc Converter runs smoothly on the newly-released Ventura and can make good use of the M1 or M2 chip of a Mac for GPU acceleration.

“We kick off our Halloween Promotion today with up to 50%-off VideoProc Converter available,” says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of Digiarty. “Customers are welcome to choose between the 1-year plan to enjoy the full features on 3 computers without limits and the lifetime or the family license.”

Pricing and Availability

Version 5.1 of VideoProc Converter is available on the time-limited Halloween offer:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

Any user can save more with a Halloween coupon:

Premium 365 (1 year subscription / 3 PCs): $25.95 only (the original price $38.90)

Lifetime License (lifetime / 1PC): $39.95 only (the original price $78.90)

Family License (lifetime / 3-5 PCs): $57.95 (the original price $119.90)



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com