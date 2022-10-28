Casa Boho Brings a Bohemian Latin Flair to Phuket
EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched on a hillside with panoramic views across the stunning Kamala Bay, Casa Boho is bringing bold flavors, skillfully crafted cocktails, bohemian vibes, funky Latin beats, striking design and unbeatable sunset views to Phuket.
Casa Boho’s design is classic mid-century modern meets ‘70s Palm Springs. An all-white tropical architecture provides a canvas for bold and saturated pops of a Latin American color palette. Latin American and bohemian details finish the design with playfulness and fun. The architecture makes the most of the natural sea breezes and unbeatable views of Kamala Bay, the Andaman Sea and the setting sun.
Colombian Chef de Cuisine Miguel Leguizamo brings curious adventurers on an authentic culinary journey through the best of Latin American cuisine. A journey populated with bold flavors, bright colors and fresh ingredients. There is a strong focus on seafood dishes, made especially with high-quality ingredients sourced sustainably and locally.
Chef Miguel explains the philosophy behind the menu: “We wanted to create an atmosphere that brings people together. Sharing food is one of life’s greatest pleasures and is the source of our fondest memories. We have designed this menu for enjoying together.”
A “must try” is the Empanadas de Carne. These Argentinian-style pies are stuffed with incredibly tender slow-braised angus chuck roast, along with red capsicum and Castelvetrano olives.
Not to be missed are Casa Boho’s tacos. A particular highlight is the De Birria Taco, stuffed with ever-so-tender 72-hour braised angus short rib, beef chuck roast, onions and Oaxaca cheese, and served with a beef consume and salsa rojo.
Other specials at Casa Boho are the ceviches and the tiraditos – each a genuine cultural experience. The Casa Boho Ceviche is a celebration of sea bass cured in leche de tigre, a citrusy and mildly spicy marinade. It’s accompanied with burnt avocado, green olives, red onion and calamari. The Tiradito Hamachi is the Peruvian version of sashimi. The hamachi is bathed in leche de tigre and served alongside purple yam, toasted corn and red radish.
Casa Boho’s signature cocktail menu was crafted by a talented bartender with experience working for Michelin Star restaurants and bars featured in Asia’s and the World’s 50 Best Bars. The drinks at Casa Boho continue the restaurant’s theme with bold explosions of Latin American flavors fused with bohemian culture and high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.
The drinks menu features numerous classic Latin American cocktails such as the Peruvian Pisco Sour, the Mexican Michelada and the Cuban Hotel Nacional Special. However, the highlight is the 16 signature cocktails inspired by the free-spirited bohemian lifestyle and Latin America; the signature Gypsy Punch, a cocktail designed for sharing. At its heart is a clarified gin and lychee milk punch with Aperol and sparkling wine for a fresh, fruity and fun drinking experience. There is also Paria 1498. The core is a sophisticated Earl Grey gin with fruity tastes of apple and lemon, then it delivers a spicy kick of cinnamon and an aromatic note of thyme.
Bohemian Vibes throughout the day
Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, you’ll hear a mix of Afro-Latino beats, nu disco tracks, as well as Latin and organic house music from Casa Boho’s house DJ and regular visiting DJs.
The hybrid space presents several different areas, each with their own mood and atmosphere. The restaurant area is a covered dining spot with comfortable furniture. The outdoor pool deck is designed for the fun lovers and party goers looking to lounge on daybeds. For the best possible sunset views, there is the roof terrace. Finally, there’s The Den, a private playground decked out with funky furniture and filled with numerous games, such as pool, foosball and table tennis.
Yuthika Charoenrungreaung
