Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai: Technology Driven Sustainability
First certified in 2020 by Green Globe, the Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai is located in the heart of historic Dubai.
Receiving Green Globe Certification for the third year in a row is an important milestone within Four Points by Sheraton Downtown”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Points by Sheraton Downtown has developed a sustainable management plan and policies that create awareness for both guests and associates, encouraging them to care for the hotel’s surrounding community and environment. First certified in 2020 by Green Globe, the hotel is located in the heart of historic Dubai on Mankhool Road and is popular with business and leisure travellers looking for a downtown location that also has convenient access to Dubai International Airport.
— Karam Beshara, Director of Engineering
“Receiving Green Globe Certification for the third year in a row is an important milestone within Four Points by Sheraton Downtown’s wider commercial commitment to the environment, society & culture, quality, and health & safety,” says Karam Beshara, Director of Engineering, adding, “It’s our intention to improve on this performance and achieve greater sustainability and environmental responsibility in the years ahead. This certification has definitely encouraged all of us in the hotel to introduce additional green initiatives.”
Advanced technology solutions are a major contributor to Four Points by Sheraton Downtown’s sustainable operations. Throughout the hotel the Adiabatic Cooling Pad System produces chilled air via a pre-cooling technology that uses less water and energy. In conjunction with the building management system, energy savings of up to 50% are achieved along with the associated reduction in carbon emissions.
Four Points by Sheraton Downtown’s Occupancy-Based Energy Management System is also a major contributor to energy conservation. Guest room heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), as well as lighting and window sensors, are all integrated with the building management system. Lights and AC work automatically based on the occupied or unoccupied status of the room. With guests moving in and out of rooms on multiple occasions throughout the day, having HVAC and lighting provided only when needed provides optimal efficiency.
Guests are offered the opportunity to make green choices with Paperless Check-in and a Mobile Key. Using the Mobile Key, guests can check in up to two days prior to arrival without the need for wasteful paperwork. During their stay, guests can also use their Mobile Key app to opt out of unnecessary housekeeping, saving energy and water, and in addition find out about local dining, and transportation options as well as attractions.
