Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road: Urban-Green in Dubai, UAE
First certified by Green Globe in 2020, the Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road has reached 90% of the sustainability criteria in its second year.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road enjoys stunning views across downtown Dubai and the impressive Sheikh Zayed Road. The hotel is the ideal base to explore the city, including the nearby Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, and the luxurious Dubai Mall. First certified by Green Globe in 2020, the hotel has reached 90% of the sustainability criteria in its second year.
Karam Beshara, Director of Engineering says, “Our commitment to the environment has always been at the forefront of our mission. We believe that sustainability is an integral part of our service, thus, tremendous efforts were invested to improve our economic, social and environmental sustainability policies. Earning this esteemed certification is a key milestone and I want to congratulate the team for their dedication to best practice.:
Dubai Can initiative - bottle water dispenser
Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road is proud to be associated with Dubai Can, a sustainable initiative by Crown Prince of Dubai. The hotel has installed a free drinking water dispenser outside the hotel which can used by everyone reducing the usage of single use plastic bottles.
Inside the property, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road has removed single use water plastic bottles from its restaurants and bars. All venues within the hotel now serve local water in glass bottles that are fully recycled. This simple act supports the Dubai Can initiative and will avoid more than 560kg of plastic ending up in landfill every year.
Hybrid cars for guest pick up and drop service
Currently the hotel is using seven hybrid cars, with a plan to include more cars in the fleet for guest pick up and drop off services. The average fossil-fuel-reliant car releases nearly 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. Hybrids only emit a portion of the gasoline-related emissions when charged with renewable energy sources.
Ecofriendly farm on site
An urban vegetable garden is now a feature of Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and despite its city location, successfully produces small quantities of home-grown fruits and vegetables. The produce is a delicious inclusion in restaurant menus and helps to reduce the carbon footprint and costs associated with transporting from suppliers.
Contact
Sarah Wisler
Director of Marketing & Public Relations
Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai
Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Four Points by Sheraton Downtown, Dubai
Jumeirah Beach Residence
P.O. Box 118555
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Mobile +971 56 6828065
Sarah.Wisler@marriott.com
