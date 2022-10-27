Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Situation in Nigeria

In view of the current security situation and heightened risks of terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Nigeria.

 

Singaporeans presently in Nigeria are advised to remain vigilant, monitor the local news closely, and heed instructions of the authorities. They should avoid places where there are large crowds and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance. Singaporeans are also encouraged to eRegister with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

 

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact:

 

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Lagos

Address: Nipost Towers, Block A (6th Floor), 1/3 Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +234-1-4610818, 4619088, 80996, 78888

Email: singapore.consulate@tolaram.com

 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_office@mfa.gov.sg

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 October 2022

