WBE Canada Announces Carolyn Stern as Keynote Speaker at 2022 National Conference
It’s time to debunk the myth that sharing our emotions ... is a sign of weakness. It’s time for our corporate world to stop encouraging people to stuff down their feelings while at work.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WBE Canada is pleased to announce that Carolyn Stern, President and CEO of EI Experience, Certified Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Development Expert, author and professional speaker will be the keynote speaker at its 2022 National Conference November 9-10 in Toronto, ON.
Carolyn’s emotional intelligence courses and modules have been adopted by top universities in North America. She has also provided comprehensive training programs to business leaders across the continent in highly regarded corporations encompassing industries such as technology, finance, manufacturing, advertising, education, healthcare, government, and food service. Carolyn lives and works in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“It’s time to debunk the myth that sharing our emotions and being honest about how we are feeling is a sign of weakness. It’s time for our corporate world to stop encouraging people to stuff down their feelings while at work. It’s time to make friends with our feelings”..”Because if we stop being so scared of our emotions and look for the wisdom they provide us, we can change how we connect, communicate, and lead” explains Carolyn.
During her keynote presentation, sponsored by Accenture, Carolyn will teach leaders how to manage their emotions and lead with a strong mind and a kind heart while using a set of clear, simple, and tested skills and strategies. This kind of connection and communication creates an environment of trust and belonging that will spur engagement, spike curiosity, and engender fraternity in the workplace.
For more information including speakers, session sponsors & Tradeshow, visit www.wbeconference.ca.
Carolyn Stern, President and CEO of EI Experience, is a university professor, corporate trainer, certified Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Development Expert, author and professional speaker. Passionate about the importance of emotional intelligence, leadership development, and team building in the workplace, Carolyn helped pioneer the evolution of emotional intelligence as a leadership superpower to help professionals get unstuck, maximize potential and achieve more. Her engaging, results-based approach will motivate and inspire participants to apply the power of emotional intelligence to their own leadership, transforming the organization and unlocking unlimited opportunities in your business.
