TAJIKISTAN, October 27 - On October 27, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left for Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in the first Central Asia-European Union Summit.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

On this trip, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for Foreign Relations and other officials.