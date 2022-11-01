FansFrenzy Corporation (OTC: FFZY) Has Acquired Control of Gold Miner Greenhills Holdings Corporation.
The latest Quarterly Financial Statements and Disclosure are Available.
Greenhills Holdings Corporation has begun preparatory work on two sites of its mine properties. The work includes road work, site preparation, road and equipment upgrades and repairs.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FansFrenzy Corporation (the "Company") (OTC: FFZY) is pleased to announce that it has acquired majority control of the gold mining company, Greenhills Holdings Corporation, based in British Columbia, Canada.
— FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
Production start is expected over the next several weeks, subject to several conditions, mainly weather. Currently the mining season is estimated to last until mid December 2022. All work being done now, accelerates the start of the new season expected in March 2023.
The latest quarterly financials of the Company may be found at OTCmarkets.com.
About Greenhills Holdings Corporation
Greenhills Holdings Corp. is a gold mining company focused on alluvial gold deposits in the historic Caribou goldfields. Management’s experience is a combination of mining, engineering, and mechanical backgrounds. Greenhills has assembled a portfolio of previously operating or highly prospective mining properties through a combination of ownership, joint ventures, options to purchase and operating agreements.
About FansFrenzy Corporation
FansFrenzy (OTC: FFZY)) is a company that leverages its position as a publicly traded corporation to acquire and hold undervalued assets as well as to participate and develop those assets and operating businesses. The Company relies on a deep bench of corporate and financial expertise to bring out the intrinsic value. The Company is pursuing a strategy of acquisition of undervalued assets with new business partners. Our current focus is on natural resources and in the province of British Columbia, Canada. This development is the result of a strategic analysis in which the Company concluded that greater shareholder value can be achieved. FansFrenzy Corporation will also continue to pursue the development of its existing IT assets through partners.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.
