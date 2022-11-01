FansFrenzy Corporation (OTC: FFZY) Has Acquired Control of Gold Miner Greenhills Holdings Corporation.

Preparing the "Big Boys!" The "Big Boys" at Work

The latest Quarterly Financial Statements and Disclosure are Available.

Greenhills Holdings Corporation has begun preparatory work on two sites of its mine properties. The work includes road work, site preparation, road and equipment upgrades and repairs.” — FANSFRENZY CORPORATION