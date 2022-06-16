FansFrenzy Corporation (OTC: FFZY) Announces a Funding Agreement.
Asset management is now the company’s core activity.
We are excited to have the Anishinaabe Protector Foundation becoming a shareholder and partner in our future projects. Their investment will ensure our continuing commitment to existing shareholders”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FansFrenzy Corporation (The "Company") (OTC: FFZY) is pleased to announce a private placement agreement with the Anishinaabe Protector Foundation. The foundation has committed to a major investment of six million two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($6,250,000).
“We are excited to have the Anishinaabe Protector Foundation becoming a shareholder and partner in our future projects. Their investment will ensure our continuing commitment to existing shareholders.” said Bernie Nicholls, President of FansFrenzy Corporation. “This is a great opportunity for the Company to work with the First Nation Peoples of North America and will help the Company diversify its investments within that community.”
The terms of funding will give the Company the sole discretion in every aspect of its decision making.
FansFrenzy’s long term goal remains the acquisition of undervalued assets and participations in operating businesses. Our current focus is within the province of British Columbia, Canada.
About Anishinaabe Protector Foundation
Anishinaabe Protector Foundation is a private Foundation located in NY State. Mission and goals are oriented in the management of assets and investments to improve the well-being of native people and the environment. Consequently, it’s activities are oriented through the acquisition of lands and investments compatible with the main mission
Christian-Joseph Turcotte, Vice President
cj@turcotte.us
1 518 316-6910
About FansFrenzy Corporation
FansFrenzy (OTC: FFZY)) is a company that leverages its position as a publicly traded corporation to acquire and hold undervalued assets as well as to participate and develop those assets and operating businesses. The company relies on a deep bench of corporate and financial expertise to bring out the intrinsic value. The company is pursuing a strategy of acquisition of undervalued assets with new business partners. Our current focus is natural resources and in the province of British Columbia, Canada. This development is the result of a strategic analysis in which the company concluded that greater shareholder value can be achieved. FansFrenzy Corporation will also continue to pursue the development of its existing IT assets through partners.
FansFrenzy Corporation
ir@fansfrenzy.com
www.fansfrenzy.com
1-514-773-7017
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.
+1 514-773-7017
ir@fansfrenzy.com