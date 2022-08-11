FansFrenzy Corporation to Acquire Control of Gold Miner Greenhills Holdings
FansFrenzy Corporation has Chosen Alluvial Gold Mining for its Entry into the Mining Business.
FANSFRENZY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FFZY)
The Company is committing to expanded funding for the acquisition of additional mining properties as well as operating rights of previously operating or highly prospective mining properties.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FansFrenzy Corporation (the "Company") (OTCMKTS: FFZY) is pleased to announce that it will acquire majority control of the gold mining company, Greenhills Holdings Corp. (“Greenhills”), based in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is acquiring an equity stake of fifty-five percent (55 %). The acquisition is being made with a combination of cash and shares. The Company is committing to expanded funding for the acquisition of additional mining properties as well as operating rights of previously operating or highly prospective mining properties. Included in the use of funds are working capital, the acquisition of additional mining and support equipment, as well as the upgrading of existing equipment for increasing production capacities.
FansFrenzy Corporation has chosen alluvial gold mining for its entry into the mining business. Properly managed, alluvial gold mining is a faster track to realizing revenues with its shortened development timelines, along with lower capital and operating costs.
About Greenhills Holdings Corp.
Greenhills is a gold mining company focused on alluvial gold deposits in the historic Cariboo goldfields. Management’s experience is a combination of mining, engineering, and mechanical backgrounds. Greenhills has assembled a portfolio of previously operating or highly prospective mining properties through a combination of ownership, joint ventures, options to purchase and operating agreements.
About FansFrenzy Corporation
FansFrenzy (OTC: FFZY)) is a company that leverages its position as a publicly traded corporation to acquire and hold undervalued assets as well as to participate and develop those assets and operating businesses. The Company relies on a deep bench of corporate and financial expertise to bring out the intrinsic value. The Company is pursuing a strategy of acquisition of undervalued assets with new business partners. Our current focus is in natural resources and in the province of British Columbia, Canada. This development is the result of a strategic analysis, in which the Company concluded that greater shareholder value can be achieved. FansFrenzy Corporation will also continue to pursue the development of its existing IT assets through partners.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.
