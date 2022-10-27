Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,374 in the last 365 days.

Chris Bisenius, President of Winward Recruiting, Featured in Wealth Management

Our clients are hiring a lot of people”
— Chris Bisenius

PLANO, TX, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Bisenius, President of Winward Recruiting – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Wealth Management, How Firms Are Finding and Keeping Employees

The past few years have been booming for Bogart Wealth, a McLean, Va.–based firm that targets employees of energy companies with defined benefit plans: Assets are about $2.1 billion, up from around $700 million 2 1/2 years ago. To meet the demand, CEO James Bogart had to ramp up hiring. With a still-tight labor market, however, that’s required some work, everything from a revised bonus package to a new career development program.

But while Bogart has been able to increase headcount, from 12 employees pre-pandemic to 28 now, he still needs more people—and his staff shortage has, ironically, slowed down the launch of a career development program aimed at boosting recruitment and retention. “If we had more capacity internally, we would have had the program fully launched in the first quarter of this year, instead of rolling it out now,” says Bogart.

With the unemployment rate at 3.6% at time of writing, the job market remains tight. And, though some advisors say that, over the past few months, they’ve started to see more candidates applying for job openings, hiring is still a tough proposition for advisory firms. With that in mind, many firms are still getting creative to fill empty positions and keep existing staff on board. “Our clients are hiring a lot of people,” says Chris Bisenius, a recruiter at Windward Recruiting, who specializes in wealth management and financial services. “And they’re getting more creative.”

Read full article here: https://www.wealthmanagement.com/business-planning/how-firms-are-finding-and-keeping-employees

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Chris Bisenius, President of Winward Recruiting, Featured in Wealth Management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.