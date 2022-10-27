Gated Lakefront Michigan Mansion with 1,100’ of Water Frontage up for Auction
Interluxe.com Auction on November 14th for spectacular 2.5± acre peninsula estate with sweeping water viewsSTURGIS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leader in auctioning high-end luxury real estate properties, is pleased to announce the online auction of the Lakefront Michigan Masterpiece. Overlooking Lake Templene, this spacious estate offers the ultimate in privacy, luxury, and sweeping water views with 1,100+ feet of lake frontage. Previously listed for $2,675,000 the Lakefront Michigan Masterpiece will sell at or above the starting reserve bid of $1.25M via Interluxe.com beginning on Monday, November 14th at 12:00PM EST.
www.interluxe.com/12538
This tri-level mansion is sited on a gated 2.5± acre peninsula lot overlooking the Lake Templene and features a spacious floorplan offering 8 bedrooms and 7.5-baths. The interior of the home welcomes visitors to a grand entrance hallway and throughout features soaring high ceilings, plentiful views of the water, travertine and oak flooring , large gourmet kitchen, formal living and dining areas, multiple fireplaces, a 20 X 40-foot indoor swimming pool and spa, complete with changing rooms, conservatory, office and more. For the vehicle enthusiast, the home offers 6-car attached garage and an extensive circular driveway for 15+ cars. The grounds feature lush floral gardens, koi pond, sprawling decks and patios, stone firepit, private boat launch, and a 40x60 boat/rv storage barn. The Lakefront Michigan Masterpiece lends itself as a perfect place for entertaining, relaxation, or simply having as a weekend getaway.
“The sellers have lovingly constructed this magnificent estate to take full advantage of the sweeping water views on this expansive private lot. Rarely do you see such an exceptional property set upon such a unique piece of property,” stated Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe. “This is a rare find that will be an incredible opportunity for one lucky buyer and we’re excited to bring this property to auction on November 14th.”
“When considering our options for the listing we knew we had to take an alternative approach,” stated listing agent Paul DeLano of The Lake Life Realty. “Partnering with Interluxe was a no-brainer because of their long-standing track record of results in Michigan and beyond. My clients and I were impressed with their decisive data-driven approach and marketing reach to targeted high-net-worth buyers. We’ll be excited to find the new owner come auction day!”
Centrally located 45 minutes to South Bend (Notre Dame), Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, MI and 2 hours to Chicago. The property is just minutes away from dining and entertainment at Shipshewana and the Miller Auditorium.
Previews of Lakefront Michigan Masterpiece for prospective buyers and representatives are on Fri. November 11th (11AM-3PM), Sat. November 12th (11AM-3PM), and Sun. November 13th (1PM-4PM). To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12538 See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
